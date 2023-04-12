Chichester holiday destination wins first South Downs sustainable travel gold award

Chichester’s Oakwood West Holidays has won the first Green South Downs Gold Award, for a demonstrated commitment to being a sustainable travel destination.

Lucky's Stable at Oakwood West Holidays

The award was created in partnership with Green Tourism, an organisation with the sole aim of promoting sustainable travel across the globe.

To win the award Oakwood West Holidays had a detailed appraisal of all of their environmental impacts, including biodiversity enhancement, water conservation, energy use, construction materials, and the products used on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners are all passionate environmentalists who have taken great efforts to create a welcoming environment for nature as well as for holidaying guests.

Oakwood West Holidays

A wildlife meadow, home to a pair of barn owls, often seen in the summer hunting in the tall grass, is a visible success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other contributing factors to the award were the use of timber milled in the adjacent woodland for the building of the accommodation, homemade charcoal for guests using traditional techniques, planting of native hedgerows, and the planting of native trees to return the woodland (now a PAWS site) to a broadleaved mixed woodland.

On site are four cottages and two glamping experiences. For more details please see our website oakwoodwestholidays.co.uk

Oakwood West Holidays is a family run business in West Sussex, UK. Set up in 2021 with the conversion of two derelict stables and then later the building of two eco lodges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad