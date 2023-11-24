Chichester homeless charity receives £2,000 donation from estate agents

The Fine & Country Foundation has announced the 24 charities which will be allocated funding in its most recent round of grants in 2023. The Four Streets Project, which was nominated by Fine & Country Chichester and Surrounding Villages, was one of the charities selected to receive a grant of £2000.

With a huge number of organisations applying for grants of up to £3,000 of funding this season, The Foundation team carefully selected the charities to receive a grant. A total of £47,220 will be paid out in the Autumn Grant Scheme, with several grants being awarded to projects focused on relieving the impacts on the homeless community heightened by the cost-of-living crisis.

Isabel Neighbour from Fine & Country Chichester and Surrounding Villages said: "We are absolutely thrilled that our nominated charity has been selected to receive a grant. The impactful work they do within our local community is truly indispensable, and we're grateful for the opportunity to contribute. We sincerely hope that the funds they receive will enable them to keep making a positive difference in the lives of the people they serve."

Rising inflation and the increased cost of living has taken its toll on households, as well as many charities that rely heavily on donations to survive. The grants from The Foundation are essential in supporting these organisations and they will go a long way in helping many of these charities deal with a heightened need experienced over the festive season and colder months. Through the support of the Fine & Country network, The Foundation strives to provide much needed monetary support for charitable organisations around the world, committed to fighting the causes of homelessness.

Since the Foundation’s inception, over £900,000 has been donated to worthy causes across the globe. The Foundation hopes to continue building on this success, with the goal of reaching the milestone of £1,000,000 donated to organisations in need during 2024, the 10th Anniversary of The Foundation.

“The Fine & Country Foundation is a massive support for those in need and their pledge to assist causes such as The Four Streets Project is welcomed more than ever during challenging economic times. This grant will help this well-deserved organisation continue to do the amazing work they do within their local community,” adds Isabel.