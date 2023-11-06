Chichester hospice celebrates second hand fashion by hosting their own charity shop fashion show

On Saturday 28th October, local charity shoppers came together at the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Charity Shop in Chidham, for the shop's first ever second hand fashion show.

Chidham Shop manager, Theresa Hall, says “We had a fantastic evening at our Charity Shop fashion show. It was great to see the local community come together to celebrate second hand fashion, and it was a pleasure to showcase the array of high quality, pre-loved clothing that we receive at St Wilfrid’s. A huge thank you to our staff, volunteers and models for helping us put on a fantastic event”.

Staff and volunteers from the Chidham Shop turned into models for the evening to showcase the clothing, all of which was on sale after the show for attendees to purchase.

In total, the event raised £1,001 for local hospice care, and they hope to hold another bigger and better fashion show in the future.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has 12 high street Charity Shops across West Sussex, in addition to online shops such as eBay and Depop. The St Wilfrid’s shops sell a large selection of affordable, high quality pre-loved clothing, furniture and other treasures. Every purchase helps a patient and every donation makes a huge difference to local lives.

All St Wilfrid’s high street shops now sell and accept the Charity Shop Gift Card, making it even easier to shop sustainably as the Christmas shopping season begins.

To find your nearest St Wilfrid’s Charity Shop, or to donate items to their shops, visit stwh.co.uk/shop.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building. They provide tailored end of life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.