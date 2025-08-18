Chichester hosts Quincy Jones tribute night

The Chichester International Film Festival pays tribute to Quincy Jones with a jazz and film event as part of its 2025 programme.

Roger Gibson, founder of the Chichester International Film Festival and curator of the evening, said: “One of the world’s most celebrated musicians, arrangers, composers and producers, Quincy Jones was well known for his film scores as well as his work with artists including Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, and rapper Kool Moe Dee.

“This unique tribute event will take place on Thursday, August 21 at Chichester Cinema where audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy a live jazz quintet following a special documentary screening.”

“Bringing their renowned musical talent to Chichester, the jazz band comprises five exceptional musicians:

“Originating from Australia, vocalist Georgia Van Etten was fronting large soul bands aged 14. She has since played at prestigious international festivals such as Porretta Soul Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival, Falls Festival, Raadpop, The Long Road and she has also headlined London Omeara. Jamie Cullum once described her voice as being full of texture and experience.

“Joining her is Guy Barker, whose illustrious five-decade career includes being the UK’s premier jazz trumpet star, a highly sought session musician, and latterly, composer, arranger and conductor, and leader of his own jazz orchestra. His extensive international credits speak to his highest regard in the music world.

“Award-winning pianist Jim Watson, a prominent figure on the UK music scene and beyond, has lent his talents to recordings and performances with acclaimed artists such as Kurt Elling, Manu Katché and Van Morrison.

“Hailing from Ireland, Darren Beckett established himself in New York at 18 as a drummer of precocious talent, subsequently embarking on a nine-year international tour with Madeleine Peyroux and performing with Brandon Flowers, Van Morrison and Lee Konitz. Returning to the UK, Darren is a highly sought-after jazz and studio musician, collaborating with artists such as Ronnie Wood and Nick Cave.

“Curating this special musical tribute is the superb bassist Andrew Cleyndert who makes a welcome return to Chichester to lead this world-class band.

“The performance promises to immerse the audience in the vibrant, soulful world of Quincy Jones and celebrate his boundary-defying influence on the world of music.

“The musical tribute will follow a screening of the documentary Listen Up: The Lives of Quincy Jones, which beautifully captures the life and legacy of Quincy Jones. Directed by Ellen Weissbrod and produced by Courtney Sale Ross, the documentary intricately weaves together memories, sounds and revealing exclusive interviews with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Michael Jackson.”

Roger added: “We look forward to celebrating the legacy of music and storytelling through this wonderfully produced Quincy Jones tribute. This event encapsulates what the Festival is all about – bringing people together to experience the depth of creativity and artistry through cinema and live performance.”

The Chichester International Film Festival runs until August 24, offering 15 days packed with exclusive premieres, iconic screenings, live events and stunning venues. The Festival celebrates cinematic artistry in all its shapes and forms under the direction of Walter Francisco. Tickets for the Quincy Jones Jazz and Film Night are priced from £24.