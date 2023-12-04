Chichester Lions invite Father Christmas to visit the city

Father Christmas is once again teaming up with Chichester Lions on a tour of the city to bring festive cheer to families.

The popular annual event, which has been running for over 50 years, will see Santa travel around several areas of the city, accompanied by volunteers from the local Lions club.

President of Chichester Lions, Michael Moore, said: “We’re delighted that Father Christmas has found time in his busy schedule to visit the children of Chichester once again. I know he is looking forward to seeing as many families as possible over the coming weeks.”

People can follow Father Christmas using a special ‘Santa tacker’ which will show exactly where he is on an interactive map.

Father Christmas with Mayor and Mayoress Craig and Judy Gershater alongside the President of Chiches

The Lions will be collecting for their local welfare fund, which provides support for local people in need. Donations can also be made online.

All the routes start at 6pm and will run to around 8.30pm as follows:

· Wednesday 6 December - DONNINGTON EAST - Selsey Road, Manor Close, Milpond crescent, Ferry Drive, Chandlers Way, Tramway Close, Hesperous & Ferry Drive, Mill Pond Road, Southfields, Grosvenor Road.

· Friday 8 December - SUMMERSDALE - Augusta Court, Winterbourne Road, Maplehurst Road, Ferndale Road, Fordwater Road, The Broadway, Broyle Road, Donagall Avenue, Richmond Avenue, Fletcher Avenue, Foster Road, Charlotte Avenue, Broyle Road, Wellington Road.

· Saturday 9 December - Northgate car park.

· Monday 11 December - EAST BROYLE - Little Breach, Norwich Road, Worcester Road, Lincoln Green, Guildford Close, Exeter Way, Wells Crescent, Norwich Road.

· Wednesday 13 December - LANGDALE AVENUE - Langdale Avenue, Service Road, Willowbed Drive, Whyke Road, Kingsham Avenue. Whyke Lane, Grove Road, Basin Road.

· Saturday 16 December - Northgate car park.

· Monday 18 December - BISHOP LUFFA/PARKLANDS - Bishop Luffa Close, Oliver Whitby Road, Hannah Square, John Arundel Road, Newlands Lane, Sherbourne Road, Duncan Road, Walnut Avenue, Cedar Drive, Beech Avenue, Parklands Road, Hawthorn Close.

· Wednesday 20 December - Westhampnett & Madgwick estates – details to follow.

Michael Moore added: “We will do our best to complete each route by 8.30pm, but if for any reason we can’t do this we will aim to return at a later date if possible. Please use the Santa tracker and listen out for our music so you can come and say hello.

“Unfortunately, we have had no choice but to reduce our planned routes significantly this year due to incapacity of some key members of the Lions. If your normal route is not included, we are sorry and we will hope to get our service back to normal next year.”

More information can be found at www.chilions.org.uk. People can also follow Chichester Lions on Facebook for up to date information.