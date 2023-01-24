Chichester Lions thank community for generous support at Christmas

Chichester Lions Club would like to thank everyone who met Santa on his 53rd visit to our city. Hopefully he gave you some pleasure and happiness.

Santa's visit to Chichester

‘Santa’ was overwhelmed by the generosity of the Cicestrians who donated in these times of economic worry showing that there is still compassion and love for all.

Chichester Lions Club has been active in the city since 1966 and is always in need of volunteers, whether as full members or as occasional help with specific fund-raising events, so that members can continue to serve the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad