Chichester Lions thank community for generous support at Christmas

‘Santa’ was overwhelmed by the generosity of the Cicestrians who donated in these times of economic worry showing that there is still compassion and love for all.
Chichester Lions Club has been active in the city since 1966 and is always in need of volunteers, whether as full members or as occasional help with specific fund-raising events, so that members can continue to serve the community.
Members meet at the Chichester Park Hotel on the first Tuesday of each month at 7.45pm. For more details about the club please visit the website at www.chilions.org.uk or ring 0344 963 2443