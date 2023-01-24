Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Lions thank community for generous support at Christmas

Chichester Lions Club would like to thank everyone who met Santa on his 53rd visit to our city. Hopefully he gave you some pleasure and happiness.

By Michael MooreContributor
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 2:59pm
Santa's visit to Chichester
Santa's visit to Chichester

‘Santa’ was overwhelmed by the generosity of the Cicestrians who donated in these times of economic worry showing that there is still compassion and love for all.

Chichester Lions Club has been active in the city since 1966 and is always in need of volunteers, whether as full members or as occasional help with specific fund-raising events, so that members can continue to serve the community.

Members meet at the Chichester Park Hotel on the first Tuesday of each month at 7.45pm. For more details about the club please visit the website at www.chilions.org.uk or ring 0344 963 2443