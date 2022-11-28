Emergency services were called to Main Road in Bosham at around 2pm to reports of a collision between two cars.
A 77-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Emsworth, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 27-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
Anybody who witnessed the collision, events leading up to it or has relevant dashcam/CCTV footage is asked to contact police online, via 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Baldock.