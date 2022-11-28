Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Bosham on Friday (November 25) in which two people were seriously injured.

Police stock image

Emergency services were called to Main Road in Bosham at around 2pm to reports of a collision between two cars.

A 77-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Emsworth, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 27-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad