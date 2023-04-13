Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
4 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
5 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Chichester man arrested on suspicion of being 'drunk and disorderly' in East Street this morning

A Chichester man has been arrested following reports of a man being abusive in East Street this morning (Thursday, April 13).

By Joe Stack
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

Officers were called to East Street after 9am today after receiving a call about a man being ‘abusive’. A 43-year-old from the city was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly at the scene.

According to police, the man remains in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man being abusive in East Street, Chichester, shortly after 9am on Thursday (13 April).

Most Popular
East Street, ChichesterEast Street, Chichester
East Street, Chichester

“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.”