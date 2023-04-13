Officers were called to East Street after 9am today after receiving a call about a man being ‘abusive’. A 43-year-old from the city was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly at the scene.
According to police, the man remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man being abusive in East Street, Chichester, shortly after 9am on Thursday (13 April).
“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.”