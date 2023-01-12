Chichester man has been missing for a month — police renew appeal as searches continue

Describing Kevin, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is described as being slim, around 5’8” tall with short grey hair, sometimes wears glasses and may have been in possession of a khaki green jacket and a soft drawstring bag. He may have also been in possession of a bottle of Southern Comfort.“Kevin has been known to walk along the South Downs Way and we would like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing Kevin or has information of Kevin’s whereabouts.“If you have information which could help us locate Kevin please call 101 quoting serial number 615 of 18/12.”