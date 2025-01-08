Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day marks its tenth anniversary with a very special production of The Last Train to Tomorrow in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre early in the New Year (performances on Monday, January 27 and Tuesday, January 28).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An opera composed by Carl Davis, it tells the story of the flight of 10,000 children from the Nazis in 1938-39. Kindertransport rescue trains to London, such as the ones organised by Sir Nicholas Winton from Prague, carried the children to safety.

Children from Chichester-area schools will sing and play the parts of the children, accompanied by a professional orchestra conducted by Howard Moody – and it will all come with huge poignancy. Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, January 27 is the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Tickets on https://www.cft.org.uk/events/the-last-train-to-tomorrow#dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day was formed to mark the 70th anniversary ten years ago, and this is the point at which its chairman Clare Apel will step down.

Clare, who is also chairman of the Chichester District Council, helped set up the memorial committee in 2015 because of the huge number of her family and her husband's family who were killed by the Nazis: “We had an event at the chapel and the cemetery in the first year and then we did an event at the university and we have done something every year since, either at the theatre or the cathedral. But now it is time for somebody else to take on the chairmanship.”

The performances of The Last Train to Tomorrow will be dedicated to Carl Davis who died last year and to Clare’s late cousin Helenka Eisinger: “Helenka was five in 1938 and she passed away a couple of ago. She was put on the train eating an apple, aged five. I think she was on train number four. She said goodbye to her family, and none of them survived. They all went to the gas chambers.

“There was a documentary made about Nicky Winton about 15 years ago and you see the children all walking along Liverpool Street station and in the bottom left-hand corner is Helenka. She was first placed in a family in Worthing and then she was all over the place. I knew about her and I met her on several occasions when she was an adult. She became a very, very brilliant oboist and through my brother she met her husband. They lived in Africa and then they emigrated to Canada and on January 27 2015 she did a broadcast on Canadian radio that went all over Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She and her husband had happened to be watching a documentary when she was about 75 and she didn't know what had happened to her. She looked at the film with her husband and she said ‘That's my coat! What am I doing in that film?’ She had blocked out all the horror from the age of five until she was 75. By then she had grown up children and they did a lot of research and found out that she had been one of Nicky Winton’s children.

“She never got over the pain and the horror. She went to Theresienstadt where all the German and Czech Jews went first of all, and her family had gone there. They've got a big memorial there and she did get to see all the names of the Eisinger family.”

Remarkably, Clare was able to provide more information: “(Clare’s husband) Ralph belongs to a big history group that meets once a month and there was a lovely professor coming down from Southampton University to talk about Kindertransport in Sussex, and at the end of the talk she asked if there were there any questions. And I said that my cousin was 75 when she realised what had happened to her. And the professor said that children aged five and under often found what happened so brutal that they buried the memory. She asked the name and when I said Helenka Eisinger she said ‘I have got a file this thick at Southampton University about her!’ I was just amazed because I've been so much involved with her and to find out more in this way. I asked Helenka would she like all this stuff sent to her or would it be too painful but she did say yes and I was able to send it to her before she died.”