Chichester Open Studios Art Trail – two weekends of creativity & community

Chichester Open Studios Art Trail 2025 is once again promising a celebration of creativity across the district.

The dates are May 17, 18, 24, 25 and (Bank Holiday Monday) 26, featuring an impressive 148 artists across more than 100 venues – two weekends filled with creativity, discovery and community.

Chairman Jazmine Saunders said: “From established professionals with a loyal following to emerging talents fresh from art education, visitors can enjoy a rare opportunity to step into working studios and meet the artists behind the work. The trail includes a diverse range of creatives – painters, sculptors, ceramicists, textile artists, metal workers and many more – all ready to share their inspiration, processes and passion.

“In 2024, the event attracted around 25,000 visitors over the two weekends, and 2025 promises to be just as vibrant and well-attended, with venues spread across the district – from Chichester city centre to East Dean, West Wittering to Yapton, Selsey to Compton, Yapton to Southbourne.”

You can pick up a free COS Art Trail Guide from the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery (off East Street), Artizan (North Street) and a range of other local outlets to plan your journey. See also chichesteropenstudios.org

And it has all come together very nicely: “We were very well organised this year. Everything was done quite early, and we've been really well prepared with the artists. It was all done in good time!

“We have got 148 artists this year which is the same figure as last year. It's a good steady number. We want between 140 and 150 artists as the sweet number, and I think this year we've got about 50 newcomers which is great. A lot of our regulars do it every other year or like to take a break for a couple of years so the fact that we've got so many new people coming forward is really encouraging. Everyone is eager and raring to go.

“It is all about building the confidence to join and take part. I've met some of the new artists or emailed them and some of them will say that it takes a little while to find the courage to join in. But we have a mentor scheme as well which really encourages and helps newcomers in terms of how to set up their studio and the kinds of things that they need to think about. The mentors are fantastic. They are real assets. They are all volunteers and they are usually artists who have done the trail for a long time.

“This is my second year as chairman. The first year was a real learning curve. I really went into how to run it and we made a few changes last year. We extended the artist sharing limit to six. Previously it was two. In previous years you could only have two artists per venue but we've increased it this year so that people who don't feel that they would be very comfortable alone opening their studio can combine with other artists.”

As for the fun of it all: “It brings people together. We have visitors that come down regularly. We see people revisiting from London on their annual trip to see specific artists or to find new artists. They come down and buy work for their homes or offices or as gifts for people. The point is that you can buy work from local artists in their working environment, work that you will then cherish forever.”

And the artists love doing it too, as the testimonials on the trail website show: “Some people make their living from the art trails in the local area. But the artists just like to share. They are in their own creative environment and they like to be able to inspire. A lot of artists work alone so it brings people into their studios and it's a real opportunity to get feedback. And they generally say that people are so nice coming in and they have lovely conversations with them so it really does work both ways.”

This is the 24th year of the COS Art Trail since it inception in 2001. The Chichester area is divided into six regions: City, Downs, Peninsula, Harbour, Seaside and Eastward.