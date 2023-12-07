Chichester parliamentary candidate visits Young People's Shop

Young People’s Shop (YPS), provides a safe space for young people facing mental health problems, offering counselling and emotional support. Jess Brown-Fuller, Lib Dem Candidate for Chichester said, “I want to highlight the brilliant work that YPS does. Tory cuts on mental health provision for children and young people have had a devastating effect on their well-being.”

Jess continued. "The alarming reductions in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) across the Chichester Constituency, caused by the Tory cuts in NHS services, are having a terrible impact on young people locally, leaving them without the necessary support they so desperately need.

"This has had a devastating effect on vulnerable children and young people. It impacts their well-being and places a huge pressure on their families and communities Altogether this has had a massively detrimental impact on their long-term prospects.

"We call on the government to reverse funding cuts to essential mental health services for children and young people.”

Jess Brown-Fuller visits YPS

Cathy Burnett. CEO of Young People's Shop said, following Jess's visit: “We’re delighted to showcase the amazing work undertaken at our venue in Chichester’s South Street by our incredible team of staff and volunteers.

"While our work is immensely rewarding, we are currently plugging a gap left by recent cuts to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services that are putting the long-term prospects of our local young people in jeopardy.

"No young person should have to struggle alone, and we offer free, confidential support to those aged 11-25 with their mental health issues across both Chichester and Arun districts.”