Chichester man Christian Barrington, owner of Mud Foods in Midhurst, is set to appear on Channel 4’s latest show: ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ which will see food producer’s from up and down the country compete for the opportunity of the ‘contract of a lifetime’.

Christian’s Midhurst-based business could land itself a spot on the shelves on one of Europe’s largest supermarket chains.

The show has been described as ‘a cross between Dragons’ Den and Bake Off’.

Pictured: Presenter Anita Rani with Chris Bavin and Aldi managing director of buying Julie Ashfield during filming at Aldi’s HQ.

Christian said: “The idea of being on TV petrified me, but I thought what the heck – nothing ventured nothing gained. Mud is nearly 13 years old, if not now, when? And, in any case, I never dreamt we’d actually get selected for the programme!”

“When we were chosen to go through to the filming that’s when I realised it was a big deal and all of a sudden I felt a weight on my shoulders, not just for me and my family, who are the motivation for everything I do, but also for everyone involved in the business - I felt responsible for the unsung heroes behind the scenes, working flat out making pies to my specification and standards all these years.”

“The team of professionals at the production company, South Shore TV, and presenters Anita Rani of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4, Chris Bavin of Britain’s Best Home Cook and Eat Well for Less, and Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK were all really warm, supportive and kind - everyone wanting you to do well. They made it an enjoyable experience, putting me at ease and everyone else too. It was so different from what I do day in day out, and seeing what goes on behind the scenes when they make a television programme was fascinating. It was brilliant being part of that.

“This pie was inspired by the curry sauce I used to buy at my local chippy when I was a boy, it has an incredibly moreish taste - once tasted, never forgotten!”

Producers have described the show: “From dinner and baked goods, to store cupboard essentials and delicious treats, each episode will see the panel deliberate on factors such as price, packaging, customer demand, and the ability to scale up, as it whittles six products down to two.

“The two finalists then have four weeks to work on Julie’s [managing director of buying at Aldi UK] feedback, before returning to Aldi with their new and improved products, to learn who has won the biggest contract of their lives.

Each of the winning products will appear as a Specialbuy in over 970 Aldi stores nationwide, coinciding with the episode airing.

Anita Rani, presenter, says: “This has been an incredible journey from start to end. From getting to know the suppliers, visiting their places of production, and even being part of the team at Aldi headquarters. I’m excited to hear viewers’ reactions to the stories, and to find out if they love the winning products as much as we do.”

