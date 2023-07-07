Chichester property developer wins prestigious Sussex Heritage Trust award

On July 4 2023, the Sussex Heritage Trust named Elberry Properties the winner of the Mid Scale Residential Award at the prestigious Sussex Heritage Trust 2023 Awards which was held at Old Pangdean Barns in Pyecombe near Brighton.

The award recognizes Richmond House in Summersdale as a superior high-quality new build development of just six exclusive apartments. Located on a leafy lined avenue just one mile north of Chichester town centre.

“We are thrilled to have been considered for this award, and absolutely delighted to have won. The judging panel were very complimentary about Richmond House and in particular the high specification, hand crafted finishes to the property and the level of attention to detail” says Chantie Newton, Head of Sales & Marketing at Elberry Properties.

The Sussex Heritage Trust judging panel who visited the development were very positive about this stand out scheme and stated “This generous plot on a wide tree lined avenue has been redeveloped as an Edwardian style villa comprising 6 flats. The finished project enhances the site and setting and is well designed and built. The quality of the finish was particularly impressive.”

Front Richmond House thanks to Portico Marketing

Pete Frettsome, Construction Director at Elberry Properties and Director at Construct 10 has a reputation for building outstanding high specification bespoke homes.

Pete said “Construct 10 is delighted to announce our involvement in the award-winning and highly esteemed Richmond House development. We take immense pride in our contribution, and it is with great pleasure that we share this achievement with the exceptional team at Elberry Properties. We are honoured to have been recognized by the judges at the West Sussex Heritage Awards, as they acknowledged the unwavering effort and dedication demonstrated by the entire team at Elberry and Construct 10 involved in this project.

"This accomplishment is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering exceptional results. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in making Richmond House a resounding success. Together, we have set a new standard for quality and innovation in the construction industry. Well done to each and every member of the team for their invaluable contributions.”

“As a practice we have enjoyed regular success at the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and I’m incredibly pleased to enjoy it once again with Elberry Properties for the scheme at Richmond House. We quickly determined that a strong, traditional language would be the most appropriate architectural direction to take, on what is a prominent and proud addition in this area of Chichester. Careful attention to composition and detailing, combined with Elberry Properties aspiration for an exceptionally high standard of specification and workmanship, lifts this scheme and places it staunchly into the streetscape. The scheme represents MHA’s and Elberry Properties joint vision of shaping vibrant, respectful and award-winning new homes, and the welcome recognition of the Sussex Heritage Trust amplifies that guiding principle.” commented Chris Purdy, Associate at MH Architects in Chichester.

Entrance

About Elberry Properties Elberry are a multi award winning property developer based in Chichester. We are extremely proud of our reputation for creating exceptional homes, this has been built on integrity, quality and impeccable attention to detail. Using traditional time honed building methods and the finest modern materials, the homes we create for our discerning clients are truly hand crafted. We have built one off homes, iconic flagship developments and restorations in and around Chichester including the old Chichester Museum, The Forge in Little London and Chestnut Avenue in Summersdale.