Chichester prospective parliamentary candidate celebrates Christmas

Residents in the Chichester constituency have suffered a miserable 2023 with a cost of living crisis, unprecedented levels of sewage discharge into the harbour and an NHS which is on its knees.
By Victoria DaviesContributor
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT
Despite the difficulties of the past year, Jess Brown-Fuller, prospective Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for the constituency, is looking forward to a much more positive 2024. She said,

“With the Lib Dems now in power in Chichester District Council, and a probable general election next year, the future can only look brighter”.

