Chichester prospective parliamentary candidate celebrates Christmas
Residents in the Chichester constituency have suffered a miserable 2023 with a cost of living crisis, unprecedented levels of sewage discharge into the harbour and an NHS which is on its knees.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite the difficulties of the past year, Jess Brown-Fuller, prospective Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for the constituency, is looking forward to a much more positive 2024. She said,
“With the Lib Dems now in power in Chichester District Council, and a probable general election next year, the future can only look brighter”.