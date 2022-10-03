Chichester pub burglary sparks investigation
Police are investigating after a Chichester city-centre pub was broken into.
Officers were called following reports of a break-in at the Old Cross pub in North Street at about 4.20am on Thursday, September 15.
Scene of crime officers attended the scene and reported that nothing was stolen during the break-in.
Sussex Police is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in touch.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police received a report of a break-in at a premises in North Street, Chichester at about 4.20am on September 15.“No items were taken during the incident. Scene of crime officers attended the scene.“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to the force online or on 101 and quote serial 562 of 15/09.”