Chichester racing driver joins dementia charity as ambassador

Local racing driver Max Bird has taken on a role as an Ambassador for Dementia Support, a local charity who operate Sage House in Tangmere. Max joins Derek Bell, the local racing hero, who is a Patron for the West Sussex based charity.

Dementia Support helps people living with dementia and their loved ones with their hub, Sage House in Tangmere, offering respite care, wellbeing services, activity sessions and their unique Wayfinding service.

Max Bird, 23, is from Chichester and still lives locally. He is a semi-professional racing driver competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2023. He made his name as part of the Excelr8 Motorsport Team in 2021- taking 11 podium finishes in the Mini Challenge. He has been named a British Racing Drivers Club rising star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max was introduced as an ambassador at the Dementia Support Goodwood Track Day 2023, that took place on Friday 28th July. On the day Max was offering passenger laps in a Westfield Sports Car, as well as taking part in a Q&A at lunchtime. The Dementia Support Track Day included the opportunity for attendees to take their car round the track, passenger rides in sportscars, and a simulator racing experience. The day raised over £35,000 for the dementia services at Sage House and planning is already underway for the 2024 event.

Dementia Support's Logo on Max Bird's wing mirrors for the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Series.

Max said: “t’s my pleasure to be part of such a great local charity, understanding how dementia effects the whole family, I’m hoping I can be an asset to the team.”

Through his role as an Ambassador, Max aims to help raise awareness of the Charity and to increase support in the local area. He has also kindly donated the sponsors space on his wing mirrors for the rest of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Series.

Sally Tabbner, CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have Max as a new ambassador for the charity. With his support and profile, we hope to extend our reach and connection with a younger generation, making what we offer at Sage House more relevant and accessible, should they have a parent or grandparent living with dementia in the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2014, Dementia Support is a young charity that has been operational since opening the doors of Sage House in 2018. Their vision is “a society where dementia is wholly understood and accepted, enabling people living with dementia to be fully supported throughout the whole of their journey.” Dementia Support delivers services to people affected by memory loss and dementia through its local dementia hub, Sage House, based in Tangmere, Chichester, West Sussex.