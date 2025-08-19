Chichester remembers "Cawley the Regicide" at special mini-festival

A mini-festival will mark the 400th anniversary of the founding of William Cawley's Almshouse in Chichester in 1625.

The festival includes the launch of a new book by Chichester historian Alan Green.

Alan said: “This year sees the 400th anniversary of the founding by William Cawley of his Almshouse, otherwise known as The Hospital of St Bartholomew, and the Friends of St Bartholomew’s Chapel and St Paul’s Church are organising a two-day festival on August 23-24 to mark the event.

“Situated in Northgate, not far from Chichester Festival Theatre, it is the white painted building, adorned with a clock and bellcote that sits behind high iron gates, and during the festival the tiny chapel, dedicated to St Bartholomew and now in private ownership, will be open for public viewing, and there also will be a series of commemorative events.

“William Cawley was an important figure in 17th-century Chichester. As well as founding his Almshouse in 1625, he led for Parliament during the Civil War and achieved notoriety by becoming one of the signatories to the death warrant of King Charles I in 1649, earning him the local epithet Cawley the Regicide. He fled the country at the Restoration and died in Switzerland, but it is possible that his body was brought back in secret and is one of the three such discovered under the floor of the chapel.

“At the Restoration his Almshouse passed to the Mayor and Corporation who, in 1681, converted it into a workhouse, in which role it continued until 1936 when it closed. After that the workhouse site was progressively redeveloped, first as a hospital laundry in the 1930s and then for housing in the early 21st century. Fortunately Cawley’s original buildings have survived all these changes, and the interior of the chapel is still very much in its 1625 condition.”

The programme of festival events is:

Saturday, August 23: Chapel open 10am to noon and 3.30 to 5pm.

11am Service of sung Mattins by the Prayer Book Society.

2.30pm Talk in St Paul’s Parish Centre by the historian James McInnes, an expert on the Cawley family. Titled The Cawleys of Chichester, it will tell the story of this significant 17th century Chichester family during a time of great turbulence in the country. Admission free.

The talk is followed by the launch of a new book by historian Alan Green, Mr Cawley’s Almshouse which explores the history of the Almshouse from 1625 to the present day. After the launch copies will be available to purchase from The St Paul’s Parish Office, West Sussex Record Office, St Olav’s Christian Bookshop and the Novium Museum.

Sunday, August 24: Chapel open 2pm to 6pm.

4pm Service of sung evensong led by the St Paul’s Rector, Canon Paul Doick, and members of St Paul’s Choir.