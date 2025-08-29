Chichester remembers The Two Roberts - "wildly talented... and just wild!"

Writer and broadcaster Damian Barr invites us all to fall in love with The Two Roberts, the subject of an in-conversation evening he is having at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery with gallery director Simon Martin (Friday, September 5, 6-7pm, £18, concessions £16.20, tickets from the gallery).

Damian will discuss with Simon his new novel. Called The Two Roberts, it offers a powerful reimagining of the lives of artists Robert Colquhoun and Robert MacBryde. Set against the backdrop of 1930s Glasgow and spanning the cultural capitals of Europe, the book comes promised as a moving and vivid portrait of love, art and the price of visibility.

It also touches on many of the themes of the current Pallant House Gallery exhibition, Seeing Each Other: Portraits of Artists which features both artists. As the gallery says, expect a thought-provoking conversation on creativity, queerness, artistic legacy and the continuing relevance of the Roberts’ story today.

“Simon is a friend of mine, and I think Pallant House Gallery is one of the most exciting galleries for modern British art that we have got,” Damian said. “They don't go for the obvious names and because they have a specialism they can go deep. People trust them. They've been given collections over the years and they exhibit art and artists in a way that is more accessible than a lot of other galleries. I think Pallant House Gallery has got a real energy about it. I told Simon about the book when I had almost finished it and I'm really glad that he wanted me to talk about how I see the Roberts and how they saw the world and how they managed to live their lives.”

These days the Two Roberts are essentially footnotes but back in the day, as Damian says, they were in fact the main story.

“They were young, Scottish, gay, working class, wildly talented... and just wild! I was smitten with them. I had come across them as footnotes but I'd never had the time to fall in love with them until the lockdown, and I do think you need to fall in love with characters when you're going to spend a lot of time with them. And I haven't done with them yet. There's still more than I want to say.”

Fortunately, Damian will get the chance: in addition to releasing the book, he is curating a new exhibition: Robert MacBryde and Robert Colquhoun: Artists, Lovers, Outsiders

(October 15-April 12, Charleston in Lewes).

“The novel is a love story about two artists, and the exhibition is an art story about two lovers. And it is the first show of both of them in England since 1962. Why? That's for the art establishment to explain but I think that fashion changed in the art world around the time that Colquhoun died. I think it was partly to do with that but I think a lot of their champions in the art world also died young. I also think they burnt a lot of bridges in their lifetime. And I also think that there is a classism that plays a part in it all. Also they were working-class artists that needed to be paid and I think some people thought of them as abrasive or greedy but they were just making a living. So I think it was a combination of all of these things.

“But I think the time is right to be thinking about them now. When they arrived in London during the war, they knew nobody and had no social advantages at all. It's remarkable what they did, how they went on to be photographed by Vogue, filmed by Ken Russell and to be so celebrated. I admire their tenacity and their grit and their belief in each other. Also they were a couple when it was not just illegal but terrifying. Friends of theirs went to jail or were blackmailed, and they certainly knew people who took their own lives. They were brave and they were bold, and I want them to be celebrated again in the way that they once were. I do think that that can happen. I think now more than ever we are more willing to understand how an artist's identity and the challenges that they face during their lifetime can impact on their work. I think we are now more willing now to ask those questions.”