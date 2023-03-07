Chichester residents improving their computing skills thanks to district council programme

A group of residents in Chichester are receiving help to improve their digital skills thanks to a special programme being led by Chichester District Council.

Dereck Hedicker (left) and two residents who completed the Technology Doesn't Byte course

Led by local digital technology coach Derek Hedicker, the Technology Doesn’t Byte course provides practical training and support to people who feel left behind in an ever-increasing digital world.

The course is run by the Choose Work team at Chichester District Council. The team work to help people progress forward in their lives and move into or towards employment.

Through coaching, mentoring, providing information, and running courses like Technology Doesn’t Byte; they work with Chichester District residents to help them identify where they want to develop and form an action plan to help them get there.

The practical sessions provide an opportunity to gain hands-on experience using a range of IT applications in a welcoming environment. The small group size also means that Derek can accommodate each person’s individual needs and goals. For example, some clients have wanted to learn more about Zoom so they can video call with their grandchildren, while others have wanted help with Excel spreadsheets to assist with their business.

“We’re really pleased to see the successful return of our Technology Doesn’t Byte computer technology course. The council is proud of the great work our Choose Work team do to support people back into employment,” says Councillor Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Culture and Community Services at Chichester District Council. “The course provides a safe and welcoming way for people to feel more at ease with technology, not just those who want help getting back to work – but also for those who want to feel safer being online”.

“The feedback since the course restarted has been very positive and we’re happy to see the course provide an environment for people to come together and feel safe in, so that they can develop their skills and knowledge in something they previously felt uncomfortable with.”

Depending on funding the Choose Work team aim to bring the course to more areas across the district.