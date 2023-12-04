Chichester residents share perfect yuletide vision for chance to win £1,000 gift card

People from across Chichester have been sharing their perfect yuletide vision in a Win Your Dream Christmas competition with a £1,000 Chichester Gift Card as a possible prize.

Chichester at Christmas

Topping the Christmas wish list so far is time spent with family and loved ones, with 63% saying that’s their dream. 27% are dreaming of a festive lunch with everyone sitting around the table. A vision of being cosy and warm at home with a crackling fireplace is a dream Christmas for 23%. 22% say it’s the chance to treat those they love with presents, gifts and local shopping.

One entrant from Chichester said their Dream Christmas is: “Family all together around one table celebrating love, health and togetherness,” whilst another said: “During Christmas, my dream is to be surrounded by loved ones and experience the magic of exchanging small gifts, filled with joy and laughter.”

There were many wishes for a happy Christmas after a difficult year, with one Chichester entry saying their dream Christmas is: “To be able to actually spoil my girls to thank them for all the support they have given me while I’ve been ill this year battling with breast cancer.”

Another heart-felt entry said: “After being very ill for over one year, it would be a lovely treat to spend precious time with family.” Another Chichester resident said: “To all be happy, healthy and together in a warm house with food on the table, to be honest that really is a dream Christmas.”

Others are keen to make the most of Chichester’s unique charm, with one entry saying: “Loved ones sharing Christmas crafts, gorgeous Christmas feasts for everyone, activities to bring the whole town together with a magical feeling that only Christmas can bring about. That special feeling inside your body that runs from the top of your nose to the bottom of your toes.”

For one Chichester resident, their dream Christmas is: “Shopping on the high street. Wishing all the local shopkeepers a prosperous festive period after spending money in store not online and hoping they are all still in business next year! Bumping into old friends that I've not seen since last Christmas shopping and a beer or two in the local!”

12% are wishing for a White Christmas, including in Chichester, with one Chichester entry saying their dream is: “Having all of the family together, good food and snow for the kids.”

The Chichester Gift Card, part of the Town & City Gift Card concept, can be spent with over 170 businesses including shops, restaurants and attractions, giving people an easy way to support local. Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) introduced the Chichester Gift Card in 2018, a digital version of the card in 2022 and the night-time focused Alive After Five Gift Card in 2023.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said the Win Your Dream Christmas competition gives people the chance to have the Christmas of their dreams: “It’s fantastic to see the entries from Chichester for the Win Your Dream Christmas competition, with so many looking forward to spending precious time with loved ones, shopping locally, and making the most of the wonderful festive atmosphere in Chichester. Keep sharing your Dream Christmas wishes for a chance to win a £1,000 Chichester Gift Card, with time to spend it before Christmas.”

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept and said: “Over 98% of people in our 2023 survey said they’re keen to support local businesses this Christmas and 87% said they support local businesses to help keep them open. 89% plan to buy at least one gift card this Christmas, and the Chichester Gift Card not only offers support for local, it offers the widest choice too. The winner really will have a Dream Christmas to look forward to.”