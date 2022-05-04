Chichester retirement home issues statement after man dies in 'tragic incident'

Emergency services were called to The Hornet after 7pm last night (Tuesday, May 3) where a fire had broken out at Harington Lodge.

An 85-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Churchill Retirement Living, which runs the site, said: “Following a fire in an apartment at our Harington Lodge development on Tuesday evening, we are incredibly sad to confirm the death of a resident living in that apartment.

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

"All our thoughts are with the deceased gentleman’s family and friends at this time. We can confirm that fire services attended, the fire was contained within one apartment and quickly brought under control, and all other residents were kept safe.