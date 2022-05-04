Chichester retirement home issues statement after man dies in 'tragic incident'

A Chichester retirement home has issued an emotional statement following the death of one its residents in a fire yesterday.

By Joe Stack
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 1:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:18 pm

Emergency services were called to The Hornet after 7pm last night (Tuesday, May 3) where a fire had broken out at Harington Lodge.

An 85-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

A spokesperson for Churchill Retirement Living, which runs the site, said: “Following a fire in an apartment at our Harington Lodge development on Tuesday evening, we are incredibly sad to confirm the death of a resident living in that apartment.

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

"All our thoughts are with the deceased gentleman’s family and friends at this time. We can confirm that fire services attended, the fire was contained within one apartment and quickly brought under control, and all other residents were kept safe.

"We are working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the cause of this tragic incident.”

Read More

Read More
Large emergency response to Chichester incident

Man, 85, dies following fire in Chichester

Emergency services