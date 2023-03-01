Chichester school's new playground trim trail officially opened

Hilary Herson and Jenny Buckley, trustees of The Dora Green Educational Trust, officially opened the brand new trim trail at Portfield Primary Academy, Chichester, on February 27.

The key stage 2 children at Portfield Primary Academy excitedly witnessed the Official Opening of the trim trails

Andrew Strong, headteacher, said: “This extremely generous donation will benefit so many children at Portfield for so many years.

"We are so grateful to the Dora Green Educational Trust for making this possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pupils at Portfield Primary Academy are delighted and so excited by this new play equipment.”

Rollo Malcolm-Green, Chairman of the Trust, said: "The Dora Green Educational Trust was set up to honour the memory of Dora Stainer Green, Founder and for 17 years Headmistress of Lavant House School.

"She was passionate about the importance of education and equally passionate that women should have equal rights to men, and led an exciting life travelling the world with her husband Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad