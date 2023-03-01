Chichester school's new playground trim trail officially opened

Andrew Strong, headteacher, said: “This extremely generous donation will benefit so many children at Portfield for so many years.
"We are so grateful to the Dora Green Educational Trust for making this possible.
"The pupils at Portfield Primary Academy are delighted and so excited by this new play equipment.”
Rollo Malcolm-Green, Chairman of the Trust, said: "The Dora Green Educational Trust was set up to honour the memory of Dora Stainer Green, Founder and for 17 years Headmistress of Lavant House School.
"She was passionate about the importance of education and equally passionate that women should have equal rights to men, and led an exciting life travelling the world with her husband Bill.
"He was a specialist Navigator in the Royal Navy and decorated for skill and bravery in piloting the successful Commando raid on Sta Nazaire in 1942 during the war."