Chichester session aims to "Inspire and Elevate Your Creative Business"
Louise Duggan, director of Chichester CAN, said: “Titled Inspire and Elevate Your Creative Business, the session invites both emerging and established creatives to come together for an afternoon of inspiration, practical support, and connection. Attendees will gain insight into the Create South East programme, hear from experienced professionals, and explore resources available to support creative business development in the region.
“This is a space to be seen, supported, and inspired. Chichester has a growing creative community, and events like this give creatives the tools, confidence, and connections they need to thrive.”
The event is free to attend but advance booking is essential.
“This event forms part of Chichester CAN’s ongoing mission to support the local creative economy, champion artistic talent, and build a stronger, more connected community through collaboration and opportunity.”