Chichester session aims to "Inspire and Elevate Your Creative Business"

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 11th Sep 2025, 11:05 BST
Chichester Creative Art Network (Chichester CAN) is offering a free event for artists and creative entrepreneurs, in partnership with Create South East and Adventures + Wisdom Institute. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 23 from 12:00-15:00, at The Old Court Room, Chichester City Council, North Street, PO19 1LQ.

Louise Duggan, director of Chichester CAN, said: “Titled Inspire and Elevate Your Creative Business, the session invites both emerging and established creatives to come together for an afternoon of inspiration, practical support, and connection. Attendees will gain insight into the Create South East programme, hear from experienced professionals, and explore resources available to support creative business development in the region.

“This is a space to be seen, supported, and inspired. Chichester has a growing creative community, and events like this give creatives the tools, confidence, and connections they need to thrive.”

The event is free to attend but advance booking is essential.

Reserve your place via Eventbrite:

https://cse-chichester.eventbrite.co.uk

“This event forms part of Chichester CAN’s ongoing mission to support the local creative economy, champion artistic talent, and build a stronger, more connected community through collaboration and opportunity.”

