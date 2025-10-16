Chichester set for “unforgettable evening of movement, music and magic”

An “unforgettable evening of movement, music and magic” at the historic Guildhall in Chichester is the promise behind Candlelight Yoga and Live Strings.

Yoga teacher Alex Cvijovic said: “This atmospheric medieval venue, nestled in the serene Priory Park, will host a unique yoga experience that combines the calm of gentle vinyasa, the ethereal sounds of a live string quartet and the soft glow of candlelight.”

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.yogaandalex.com/event-details-registration/yoga-by-candlelight-with-string-quartet-3

“Participants will flow through a mindful sequence of breathwork, asana, and meditation while The Bossard Quartet fills the space with live music. Attendees can also enjoy a curated playlist, from Coldplay to Chappell Roan, creating a truly immersive sensory experience.”

Alex added: “This isn’t just yoga; it’s a chance to connect deeply with your body, mind, and the remarkable history of the Guildhall. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or stepping onto the mat for the first time, this evening promises movement, music and a little magic.”

The event is on November 12 from 7pm-9pm in Chichester Guildhall, Priory Park, Chichester. Bring yoga mat and blanket

Alex is a yoga teacher and self-healer based in Southsea, sharing her experience of mindful self-care practices. Her holistic approach helps you reconnect with your body and mind, leaving you feeling balanced, calm and centred, she says.

The Bossard Quartet are Amy, Anna, Ruth and Sophie.

Amy said: “We met in Portsmouth when playing together c2007. Our natural love for all things classical meets pop meant we were soon regularly booked as The Bossard Quartet to perform at weddings, receptions, military events and parties.

“We have played all around Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey and West Sussex together. We started arranging our own popular take on music which we particularly enjoy. Our love of fun playing and energy can surprise guests of all ages as many people have enjoyed listening to their favourite songs covered by string quartet.”