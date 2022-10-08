Chichester shop moving to new home

Haberdashery Closs and Hamblin has announced its current North Street store will be moving further down the road towards the Market Cross.

The large store will be closing at the end of October with plans to reopen in the former Trespass shop after the outdoor clothing outlet shut its doors for good in March this year.

A sign in the Closs and Hamblin window reads: “Closs and Hamblin Chichester is relocating! Visit out new store from the end of October at 71-71 North Street, specialising in curtains, blinds and shutters.”