Chichester show offers "perfect Christmas gift" opportunities

Tea Coffee & Tequila Present HERE + NOW, a new exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary running from December 10-23 (entry free, 10am-4pm).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are promising a one-of-a-kind exhibition led by the creative duo Bobby Dazzler & Louise Duggan – their most ambitious show to date, a celebration of artistic diversity designed to introduce both emerging and established talent to new audiences in Chichester.

Bobby said: “We’re on a mission to champion both emerging and established artists and bring their work to audiences who may not ordinarily get the chance to see it. For many of our artists, this is the first time exhibiting in Chichester, and we’re proud to offer the opportunity for you to buy their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The HERE + NOW exhibition aims to capture the vibrant energy in artists' studios across a wide variety of media, styles and themes. From contemporary paintings and illustrations to sculptures and photography, the exhibit offers a truly dynamic look at the current art scene. Carefully curated to include something for every budget, the show provides a unique opportunity to find that perfect gift just in time for Christmas.

“Highlights of the exhibition include:

“Meet and greet with artists. Guests will have the chance to meet some of the artists, gain insight into their creative processes and discuss the inspirations behind their works.

“A welcoming space to unwind. With a warm, inviting atmosphere, the exhibition offers a perfect escape from the December chill.

“Art for every taste and budget. Whether you're looking for a bold centrepiece or a thoughtful holiday gift, the variety of works on display ensures that everyone will find something to love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise said: “HERE + NOW is more than an exhibition. It’s a celebration of creativity and a platform for artists to reach new audiences. This is a unique opportunity to discover fresh talent, support artists and maybe even take home a piece that resonates.”