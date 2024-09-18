Chichester skatepark event wows crowd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were thrills and spills at an event organised by Chichester District Council to celebrate skateboarding, scooting, and BMX riding in Chichester at Westgate Leisure Centre Skatepark.

The ‘Skate, Scoot and Bike’ event took place on Sunday 15 September, attracting a thousand people across the day to watch demonstrations by local experts, take part in workshops and get involved in a variety of other activities.

“It was an amazing day with good weather, and there was so much positive energy and enthusiasm from everyone who attended,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Communications, Licensing and Events. “One of the highlights was a scoot train involving children from as young as 18 months going along the ramps in the skate park on their scooters, which was a real joy to see.

“As part of the council’s events strategy we are trying to encourage and organise inclusive events for a much broader range of ages and interests - and this is just the sort of event that we want to see more of in the district. It was fantastic to see such a mix of people at the skatepark, all having fun and trying something new – myself included! It was also a wonderful opportunity to show off what a great community asset the skatepark is and encourage people to get involved in this type of physical activity.”

The event included displays by experts including local rollerblader Jamie Stenner.

The event included displays by experts including local rollerblader Jamie Stenner who runs the ESP skate shop in Chichester. Also wowing the crowds was Terry Price, a professional scooter rider since the age of 15, who is a record-breaking pioneer of the sport that now runs scooter coaching for all ages.

Skateboard coaching was provided by South Coast Skate Club who ran some district council-funded lessons during the summer holidays.

As well as the demos, there was also a live music stage in the car park with young local musicians, plus the Hip Hop collective ‘Word of Mouth’ that really added to the lively and fun atmosphere throughout the day.

A variety of local organisations and businesses supported the day including Vintro Clothing; Chichester Fun Bike Rides; West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service; and Sussex Police. Local youth support groups were also on hand to talk about their services including the Young People’s Shop; while Chichester Rotary Club hosted some fun games.

In the run-up to the event the council also teamed up with the city’s Creative Beatz and Jam Café. They enlisted street artist Ben Cavanagh who has been working with groups of young people from the area to decorate and re-paint the skate facility ready for the event. On the day there was also an interactive art workshop in the car park area to encourage creativity and inspire young artists that was so popular they ran out of paint!

Cllr Desai adds: “Terry Price impressed the large crowd with his 360-flip off the ramp. He was so great with the children and adults who wanted to learn about scooting. Not only is this a healthy sport for all, but for some of the people we spoke to, it has also helped them deal with their mental health issues.

“We really hope that this event will be the springboard for future events at the skatepark and we’re looking for people’s feedback and any comments for improvement – people can fill in a short survey at: https://app.snapsea.io/p/c/chichester/chichester-skatepark-event/participate- the deadline for responses is 5pm on 1 October 2024.”

Jamie Stenner, who led one of the demos says: “I thought it was a really positive event. I didn’t get into rolling sports until I was around 13 and one of the things that excited me was seeing a world of sub 12-year-olds and their families all experiencing rolling sports together.

“Also, it was mentioned to me that there didn’t seem to be any young people on their mobile phones on the day, that’s no joke in today’s society! They were all being present, getting involved in activities in their community and enjoying themselves. I’m excited to see if the young people and families that attended the event will take advantage of the skatepark we have in our area that’s free to use and available for all abilities ranging from seasoned users to brand-new grassroots beginners in a safe and supportive environment.

“Chichester can also boast having the five-times scooter world champion as a resident - proving that hard work and dedication can take you to the top. Whether the next generation of skatepark users have similar dreams or not, if they all get a fraction of the enjoyment that skating gives me - they’ll be more than alright!”

If people took any photos of the event that they would like to share they are invited to do so by going to: https://app.snapsea.io/p/link/skate-scoot-and-bike-chichester-skatepark-event-photography