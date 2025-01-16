Chichester students bring The Percy Jackson Musical to the stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Conservatoire students are bringing The Percy Jackson Musical to Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal.

The performers will be the Musical Theatre Performance Company with the same team that produced the sold-out, world premiere of SCHOLL in June 2024. The students will be led by resident producer Andrew Wright with direction by Robyn Grant, musical direction from Neil Metcalfe and choreography by Ellie Thomas.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he must find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

Final-year student Toby Mason, who is playing the lead role of Percy Jackson, said: “I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to perform again at the incredible New Theatre Royal. The Lighting Thief is such a fun and exciting musical and we have the privilege of working with such a wonderful team. Being able to portray the role and tell the story of Percy is such an honour, as I have loved these stories since I was a kid”.

Second-year student Maddie Lambley is also thrilled to be taking part: “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to explore the wise, angsty and eccentric world of Annabeth and be a cog in the machine of this fun and quirky show. Working alongside a very supportive, talented cast and creative team is making the rehearsal process such an enjoyable and fulfilling experience with lots of hard work and positive energy to bounce off.”

Producer Andrew Wright, added “Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure worthy of the gods”.

The Lightning Thief performs at New Theatre Royal, 20-24 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth on January 25 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £18/£15/£10 - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/the-lightning-thief/

The Lightning Thief comes with a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.