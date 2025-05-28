Chichester students look to the future with fine art degree show

A massive moment lies ahead as the third-year fine art students at the University of Chichester prepare for their degree show.

The preview is on Thursday, June 5, 6-9pm, with the exhibition itself running from Friday, June 6 to Wednesday, June 11 (weekdays 11am-6pm, weekend 11am-4pm) at St Michaels, Bognor Regis Campus (free entry).

Then selected work will be installed in Oxmarket Contemporary in Chichester (Wilson Studio) for two weeks from Tuesday, June 24 to Sunday, July 6, thanks to the generous support of The Arts Society Chichester.

For Elliot Gordon, it's the conclusion of a very happy three years: “It has been brilliant. When I first came to an open day here before coming to university, I just fell in love with the place and the feel of it. The course felt very close and intimate with just 30 to 40 students across the three years. I came from an A level class of just four people so I was never keen to be part of a huge group. The fact that the tutors know every single person is so important and you have a real relationship with them and they become good friends. We are all very close across the three years.”

Alayna Corbett has had a similarly happy experience: “The main draw for me with Chichester is that it's quite close to where I live. I live about an hour away in Henfield. But I've really enjoyed the course and again it is the fact that it is quite small. You know everybody. You don't get lost in a big group of people.”

And it has given her the chance to develop her practice: “At A level I never thought that I would be painting fruit and vegetables. I wasn't really painting. I was much more of a print-maker but it's given me a great chance to grow. You're surrounded by like-minded people and I think it's so beneficial to be working with other people that you can discuss things with. If you're not quite sure about the work that you're doing or if you just want to ask somebody, you can always chat and compare ideas, and that is great.

“My work takes inspiration from my part-time job at a family-owned greengrocer, looking at how the produce appears on the shop floor and translating what I see into hyperreal paintings. I aim to highlight beauty that can be found in an everyday scene.”

As for Elliot, he explains: “My work looks at colour, shape and form. It questions the way in which simple components can come together in a conversation with each other. I aim to create contrast in difference and harmony in similarity. I don’t want my work to hide; it’s proud to be what it is.”

As for what happens next, Elliot is realistic: “I know it is very hard to survive out there in the art world. My immediate plans are to slow down a tiny bit. I've been very productive over the year. My immediate plan is to work out how I can continue creating the things that I enjoy creating but in a smaller space. To work as an artist is the dream but I think I will have to find a part-time job to give me the structure that I will need.”

Alayna meanwhile is looking forward to starting teacher training in September, hoping to become a secondary school art teacher: “I want to become an artist but I want to fulfil my childhood dream of becoming a teacher first.”

Tutor Tim Sandys-Renton said: “These ten graduating students have produced an extraordinary exhibition, covering a wide variety of styles and approaches from painterly hyper-reality and other forms of realism through to process-led abstraction, surrealism and political satire. The artists have produced this work alongside other modules which test their theoretical and contextual understanding and position themselves in such a way to build their professionalism and career prospects. The pressure is considerable, and they’ve responded commendably. The degree show counts for 45 per cent of their overall degree classification.”