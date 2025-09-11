Chichester Symphony Orchestra's new leader takes up post

Chichester Symphony Orchestra's new leader is Alex Hu who is taking up his position in September.

Orchestra chairman Greg Slay said: “Alex Hu currently enjoys a diverse career in the UK as a freelance violinist, violist and teacher. While growing up in New York City, he began learning the violin at the age of six with Judith Cho before studying with Albert Markov in the Manhattan School of Music Pre-College Division.

“Alex earned his BMus in violin performance at the Aaron Copland School of Music as a student of Daniel Phillips. He then went on to complete his master’s degree in the UK at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama studying with Lucy Gould and Marcia Crayford. “Alex’s performances as a freelance chamber musician, soloist and orchestral musician have taken him throughout the UK, USA and Asia. As an orchestral musician, he has played for ensembles such as British Sinfonietta, Nova Foresta Classical Players and Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, as well as a placement with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. “Alex has also recently performed at the 2025 Latitude Festival with Keaton Henson. As a soloist, he has given recitals and concerto appearances throughout the USA and Taiwan. Alex was formerly violinist of the Balsam Piano Trio and upon moving to the UK, joined the Adler String Quartet. Equally passionate about sharing his love and knowledge of music, Alex currently teaches privately in Hampshire.”