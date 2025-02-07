Chichester tribute to the iconic St Ives painter Alfred Wallis

Alfred Wallis – A Tribute is the exhibition from Max Wildman at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning to Chichester after a long absence, Max will be presenting more than 40 new paintings in the style of the iconic St Ives painter Alfred Wallis.

“Alfred Wallis (b1855) was a fisherman turned artist and is known for his seascapes and ship paintings, produced in the naive style using scrap card and ordinary household paint,” Max said. “His painting career didn’t start until he was into his 70s and he achieved little commercial success, even though his work was later discovered and championed by progressive artists Ben Nicholson and Christopher Wood. He is now considered as being the father of the British Modernist Movement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was inevitable that with his fascination for all forms of primitive and naive art, Max was drawn to the works of Wallis, Max says.

“Research into this painter’s life only served to intensify this initial interest which in turn led eventually to experimentation involving the methods, techniques and materials originally used by Wallis. After producing a number of Wallis-style paintings for (my) own amusement, interest was shown by various galleries, and demand grew apace. That was 25 years ago. Now (my) work not only sells in galleries all over the country, but in the States and beyond.”

Max is showing in Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from February 18-March 2.