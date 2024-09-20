Chichester University Handball Club providing inclusive and exciting experience for all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With university students facing an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, Chichester University Handball Club are providing an inclusive and exciting experience for current and prospective players and students.

Emily Richardson, President of the Chichester University Handball Society, said: “Handball is the ideal university sport because it includes a large majority of fundamental skills; meaning everyone can get involved.

“The fun, family environment creates a positive atmosphere to learn in as unfortunately, few people know the rules, meaning everyone is in the same boat.

