Chichester University Students Make Change Happen at Angmering Primary School

Four University of Chichester student teachers have transformed an outdoor area at St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School in Angmering, creating a new space for KS1 pupils to learn and play.

Headteacher Miss Natalie Carless, with students from St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, and University students Steph, Georgina, Hannah, and Haydn, ready for the ribbon cutting.

The group consisting of Georgina, Hannah, Haydn, and Steph, worked on the project as part of the award-winning "Making Change Happen" module, collaborating closely with Assistant Head, Mrs Laura Currie, and Year 1 class teacher, Mr Gareth Fear, to bring their vision to life.

The students successfully completed the project despite facing various challenges, including adverse weather conditions during the February half term. They provided the children with an engaging outdoor area to explore mini-beasts, engage in role-play, practice writing, and enjoy being outdoors.

The opening ceremony for the garden took place on Thursday, May 4. It was attended by members of the school, volunteers who supported the project, and Alison Reigate, Deputy Chair of Angmering Parish Council. After the garden was blessed and certificates of thanks handed out, Headteacher Miss Natalie Carless cut the ribbon to officially open the garden! The children then spent time playing and chatting with guests about what they enjoyed most about the garden.

The garden before the project team began work on it.

One Year 1 pupil expressed excitement about the garden, saying, "My favourite thing about the space is the chalk to write and draw on the blackboards."

Georgina, one of the project members, described the transformation of the previously unused outdoor lawn into a flourishing learning garden as "truly remarkable," adding that "everybody involved, despite with a small budget and limited gardening expertise, came together to create an environment that fosters the growth of both children and nature. We hope it will continue to inspire future classes to appreciate the wonders of the outdoors for many years."

Hannah also reflected on the project, describing it as a "huge learning curve," adding that she had gained more confidence in her ability to provide experiences for children as a result of the module.

Assistant Head Mrs Laura Currie expressed her delight at the project's outcome, saying, "we had such a lovely afternoon; it was great to see the kids so excited!"

The garden after the project was completed!