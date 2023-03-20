The Secret Garden musical has found its perfect home at the Weald and Downland Living Museum, presented in partnership with the University of Chichester Conservatoire.

Stroll through a woodland path to the spectacular Downland Gridshell building to enter a magical musical world.

This is the first opportunity the university’s BA (Hons) musical theatre joint route students have been given to bring their annual production to a unique space.

As well as performing, students studying fundraising for the voluntary sector – charity development BA (Hons) – will gain first-hand experience of marketing the event and fundraising for the arts and heritage sector.

The Downland Gridshell

Box office income will go towards the museum’s Titchfield Appeal, to help fund the conservation of Titchfield Market Hall, a rare timber-framed hall dating from the 1620s.

This is the biggest conservation project the museum has ever undertaken.

Donna Day Lafferty, programme leader at the university, said: “The Weald and Downland Living Museum is a perfect partner, the Gridshell is a stunning performance space and the museum offers students an opportunity to study arts, heritage and culture at its best.

“It is really important to us that the museum does so much more that preserving our built and cultural heritage.

University students in My Fair Lady

"It is a fantastic family venue, with acres of space to explore, so we are able to consider the important role that museums play in health and wellbeing.

"They are also host to around 400 volunteers, another critical dimension of our students’ studies.

"Then there is the educational side of the museum too, from school’s early years to Master’s level and beyond.

"It is a fantastic example of how arts heritage and culture meet so many important social needs than simply curating, all on one site, just what our fundraising students need.

“The staff at the museum have been so supportive, and generous with their time, giving students a great opportunity to learn through hands-on fundraising.”

Rebecca Main, marketing manager at the museum, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Conservatoire and their students on this exciting project.

"It is wonderful that they are supporting the Titchfield Appeal.

"The students have already come up with some fantastic fundraising ideas and we look forward to developing a close collaboration with them as the project develops, and of course watching the final production here at the museum.”

The Secret Garden will be performed in the museum’s Downland Gridshell from April 14-16.

To find out more and book tickets visit www.wealddown.co.uk

