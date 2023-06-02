Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester village gears up to summer fair on July 1, 2023

Boxgrove's summer fair will be held on Saturday July 1 this year and there is a whole line-up of free entertainment/activities for all ages to enjoy.
By Faye Joice
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:14 BST
This year, Boxgrove's Summer Fair has a fantastic line-up of entertainment, with their headline act, Arun Delta - an eight piece blues band- ready to make some noise in the pretty Chichester village.

With ample free parking available, this year's fair on Saturday July 1 will kick off at 2pm, with the afternoon rounding off at 5pm.

With free face painting and free bouncy castles, the children will be entertained all afternoon, whilst grown-ups can treat themselves from the licensed bar or a range of hot food options.

Also on the day will be Chichester fire service (providing they are not needed for an emergency), pony rides, game stalls, cupcake decorating and a local sellers market full of fantastic local businesses from locally reared meat, to freshly baked cakes to handmade soaps and candles.

The Boxgrove Summer Fair is a free community event intended to bring people together and raise funds for Boxgrove Village Hall- a modern, large community centre which is at the heart of the village.

Charities are invited to have a free stall at the event, by contacting: [email protected] with local businesses able to book a stall as part of the local sellers' market for just £10.