Running from 10am until 4pm, the Cross Market \u0026amp; More is a mixed street market, celebrating the very best creatives, designers, makers and producers from the district, along with entertainment and family activities. This special artisan market is being held in conjunction with the Summer Street Party, offering a day full of unique shopping experiences, family-friendly activities, free entertainment and local food and drink vendors. On the day, the city centre will become a hub of activity, with both South Street and West Street closed to traffic making way for an ‘al fresco’ dining area. West Street and Cathedral Green will host free entertainment and attractions especially for children. The council has been working closely with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID), Chichester Rotary and Creative Beatz to bring back this popular event to the city centre. The day will have a programme of live entertainment with music including various local artists, fashion show, children’s magic performances, face painting, hair braiding, a carousel, trampolines, garden games and a reptile encounter. Laurence Foord, Divisional Manager for Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “After the success of the combined Cross Market \u0026amp; More and Summer Street Party last year, we are excited to be bringing back this full day of fun, food, and festivities.“Combining the two fantastic events means that we can offer even more vibrant stalls and entertainment for families and visitors to experience, showcasing the range of talent we have in our area from local artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs, singers, artists and more. “Over the past couple of years, the Cross Market \u0026amp; More has been a popular addition to Chichester’s proud market tradition, with people coming from far and wide to visit. While the Summer Street Party is always a popular fixture in people’s diaries. “This council-led event is run in collaboration with the BID and will give visitors the chance to browse shops and businesses — from unique and independent stores to major brands. “As part of our events strategy, we are also keen to maximise the use of various local venues and spaces to explore the different experiences and events that could be offered in the district. By bringing more events to the area, we hope to boost the local economy and give people some amazing experiences to enjoy." People can find out more about the Cross Market \u0026amp; More at www.chichester.gov.uk/thecrossmarketandmore and by following the Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets For regular updates on events and activities across the district, don’t forget to sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, initiatives+, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts