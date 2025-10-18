Chichester's first-ever poetry slam back for more after big debut success

After huge success in its debut series Chichester's first-ever poetry slam is back for more – and in elongated form with far more performance opportunities.

The next heat in the second season of Tongue Tied: The Chichester Poetry Slam will be Thursday, October 23 at 7:30pm at Chichester’s Chichester Inn. The next dates coming up after that are November 27 and then after a break for Christmas on January 29. Tickets are on Eventbrite where you can buy either an audience ticket or a performer’s ticket. Tickets from £5. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tongue-tied-the-chichester-poetry-slam-tickets-1737197748229?aff=oddtdtcreator

Poets Charlie Rosse and Ryan Burle launched the concept in the city last spring.

As Charlie explained: “A poetry slam isn't as aggressive as it sounds. It's a spoken word competition but it's judged in a way that is so open-hearted and so wonderful that you forget the competitive element. It feels like a poetry open mic but there is a scoring element which adds to the excitement but really doesn't take away the open-heartedness.

“And people just really took to it. Year one was fab. We had no idea what to expect. We were just testing the water to see if people wanted to have something like this in town, and people really wanted it. People were really excited for it which is why we have elongated our second season. We were so over-subscribed the first time. The first time we had three heats with eight performing slots in each. This year we have got seven heats with ten performers in each. We will have seven finalists going into the final in May.

“I just think that people wanted something that was a little bit different. There are lots of places to showcase your work in Chichester and there are lots of different open mic nights but I think the competitive edge was just something really exciting for people. Maybe people had never competed before in this way and they really liked it and really enjoyed it. And even though it is competitive, as I say, it is so open-hearted and everyone wants everyone else to win. It is not cut-throat. It is not self-serving. It is just open and emotional people who are spilling their souls. And it's so lovely to see people talking, everyone congratulating everyone else on their poems and saying that they liked this, this and this rather than ‘Oh my god, who is going to win?’”

As an innovation for this second series, the winner of each heat comes back to perform a 20-minute slot as part of the following heat.

“We just want to get poetry everywhere in Chichester. We just want to spread it. We want to get everybody spilling their souls. That's the beauty of poetry. There is such a range to it. Some people are funny and some people are vulnerable and some poems are really quite mundane and some poems are life-changing. You get the whole spread.”