Chichester’s New Park Centre in good heart for 50th anniversary

Chichester’s New Park Centre finds itself in a happy and healthy position as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

A key part of the year-long celebrations is the Golden Gala which is planned for September 13 – a day of live performance and activities and demonstrations from the various groups that use the centre.

Bob Long, chairman of the New Park Community & Arts Association, said: “The great thing about New Park that many people don't realise – because they use it for just one particular thing, and often that is the cinema – is that there are up to 100 groups that use the centre, everything from dancing to judo and Italian. It is an astonishing range. People say ‘Oh, yes the cinema’ but there are so many things that go on here besides.”

And the Golden Gala will be a day to celebrate that diversity.

“And the other thing that I never fail to stress to people is that we are totally self-supporting financially. We don't get grants. It all basically works by up to 150 different volunteers for all the different things that are going on, and that's wonderful. The volunteers give New Park it's slightly quirky feel and also its warm welcome. They give a lot to New Park but they also get a lot out of being part of it which is great.

“We are eight months into our anniversary year and we have had a range of things going on. In April we were celebrating young artists and then in June and July we had the Heart of New Park Festival. In August we had history events and now September is the big anniversary.”

Bob is delighted to say that the anniversary is going well: “We have invested more in reaching out generally. We have hired a marketing person and we have taken on another trustee to work for us on fund-raising and communications. We have done a lot more to share what is happening in this hidden gem in Chichester. We don't want to be hidden!

“We are investing in the building. At the moment we are replacing the roof which is something we have had to do. The city council have been very generous and are giving us £150,000 over three years but that's only part of what we need. It will cost about half a million by the time it is all done and dusted and we have still got a certain way to go but we do have reserves.

“We are wanting to take New Park and modernise it and make it fit for the world that we live in. It is a Victorian school building at its heart. There are various projects. We want to bring the two buildings together and we want to revamp the loos. We also want to invest in our cafe bar. These are all-long term projects that we're going to have to raise money for.

“But we are in a good place. We are financially stable and we're looking to raise money. But the fact is we are successfully managing our business. It is a community centre but it is also a business at the end of the day – and we have got a very good foundation for the plans that we have got for the future.”