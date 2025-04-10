Chichester’s New Park Centre offers children's art competition for 50th anniversary

Art display area in New Park

Chichester’s New Park Centre is inviting young artists aged five-16 to take part in a special art competition celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Open to all children in Chichester, the competition explores the theme My Chichester, encouraging participants to capture what makes the city unique to them. The competition is divided into four age categories to ensure a broad range of artistic expression: Key Stage 1 (5-7 years), Key Stage 2 (7-11 years), Key Stage 3 (11-14 years), and Key Stage 4 (14-16 years). Submissions are due by Tuesday, April 22, with the exhibition launching on Saturday, May 17. For more details, visit newparkcentre.org.uk.

Centre manager Allison McDonald-Hughes said. “This competition is a wonderful way to celebrate both the creativity of local children and the incredible history of New Park Centre. As the Centre was founded on the site of the Sussex Central School for Boys, it felt only fitting to run a competition especially for the children of Chichester. We look forward to seeing their artistic interpretations of what makes this city special, whether it’s a favourite landmark like the Cathedral or the canal, a beloved family member, a favourite pastime like skating at the park, or a cherished memory. We can’t wait to see Chichester through their eyes.

“All submissions will be judged by two highly respected figures in the art world: Iolanda Martinho, co-founder of August+Co, a London-based gallery celebrating fine craftsmanship, textiles, and furniture, and Candida Stevens, founder of Candida Stevens Gallery, which showcases thought-provoking contemporary British art in Chichester and London.

“Winning and runner-up artworks will be displayed at New Park Centre and featured in the Chichester Art Trail. Additionally, each selected piece will be transformed into a postcard to help raise funds for the Centre. Winners will also enjoy a private viewing at the Centre’s Picture Palace cinema.”

Allison added: “We are truly grateful to our esteemed judges. Their expertise ensures an exciting and inspiring selection process. We can’t wait to see the incredible creations from young artists across the city. We hope families and schools will get involved to help us mark this special milestone.”