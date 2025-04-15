Chichester’s New Park Centre reveals 50th anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester’s New Park Centre is celebrating 50 years of community connection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Long, head of trustees, said, “For half a century, New Park Centre has been at the heart of Chichester, offering a space for people to connect, create and celebrate. Established by the community and for the community, the centre remains a thriving charity dedicated to serving local people.

“Now, as we mark this incredible milestone, we invite everyone to join us in a year-long celebration filled with exciting activities, special events, and fundraising efforts to ensure New Park Centre continues to flourish for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A special evening will take place at the end of April to celebrate the volunteers, trustees, and supporters who have helped shape New Park while also outlining the future vision for the centre and fundraising goals for essential roof repairs.

June and July bring The Heart of New Park Festival: “New Park are thrilled to be presenting The Heart of New Park Festival as part of this year’s Chichester Fringe Festival, showcasing the incredible talent of local artists, musicians, dancers, and authors. This festival will shine a spotlight on the inspiring individuals and groups who bring New Park to life every week.”

Also part of the celebrations will be a time capsule initiative: “Local schools and groups will be asked to create Time Capsules, capturing life in 2025. These will be stored at New Park Centre, offering a glimpse into today’s world for future generations.

“In August historian Alan Green, who attended New Park Centre when it was Central Junior Boys’ School, will be giving a talk detailing the New Park Centre's history from its beginnings as a school (1812-1964) to narrowly avoiding demolition and becoming today’s vital community centre. In addition, the centre is planning to curate an exhibition of photos, memorabilia, and personal stories from the past 50 years, for which it is calling on the community to contribute memories and help bring this display to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also coming up, New Park is planning to hold a day-long festival in September which will feature live performances, activities, and demonstrations from the many groups that call New Park home.

“It will be a celebration of the past, present and future of New Park Centre,” Bob said. “New Park Centre has always been a place where people come together – whether to learn, create, or simply connect. Reaching 50 years is a testament to the dedication of our community, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with everyone.

“There are many ways to be part of New Park’s Golden Jubilee:

• Volunteer: Support our events and fundraising efforts.

• Fundraise: Help maintain New Park’s future through community-driven fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Participate: Enter the Children’s Art Competition, visit the exhibition or share your New Park memories.

“We really hope our local community join us in celebrating 50 years of community, creativity, and connection to make sure as a charity-run centre that we can continue our mission of bringing people together.”