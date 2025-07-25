Chichester's new play Choir is a "celebration of human connection"

As associate director to Chichester Festival Theatre’s artistic director, Hannah Joss says her job is to be a filter for the bad plays that come across her desk – and an advocate for the good ones.

And it's certainly a good one that she came across with Choir by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti which Hannah is now directing in the Minerva Theatre from August 2-30 – her CFT directorial debut.

“I get passed lots of plays that we are considering for programming, and when Choir landed in our laps it felt like a real gift. It's the humour and the fact that it's a really, really good ensemble comedy. Ensemble comedy writing is a really particular skill. You can dream of writing it but it's having the ability to write it, and this one is great.

“It's also got an array of pop songs in it, and I think it was that combination of the two things that makes it such a pleasure to do. And it's not an unsaid thing in the current theatrical environment that we really, really are all after a good comedy at the moment. I think if people are going to spend their well-earned cash at the theatre, then they do want to have a laugh.”

Not that this is all laughs, Hannah stresses. There are moments of sadness too in a rich mix.

In the piece, Morgan runs a community choir who meet weekly in a room above the local pub to sing great pop songs, chat and drink. They are busy rehearsing a concert to raise money for young Freddie to go to music college, but when a TV producer invites them to perform on national television, Morgan seizes her opportunity to hit the big time…

“The language in it feels like an ensemble sitcom really. It is a comedy play and it's got a lot of brilliantly written gags but I think it's also quite recognisable as a British ensemble sitcom character piece. I'm thinking things like The Vicar of Dibley, particularly the parish council meeting scenes. But it is a comedy play, not just a comedy, so it does have some serious moments where it talks about connection.

“I think it talks about the joys of participatory art, and it's a play about people that don't find community readily but come together and find community in the choir with one another. It is also about the power of singing, and it is also about ambition. Morgan, the choirmaster, finds herself with a community choir and an opportunity to appear on The One Show, and over the course of the play the community element of the choir is held up in sacrifice to the idea of producing a polished performance. There is a wonderful tension between the two things.

“It is a pleasingly familiar arc. It's a bit like The Full Monty or Brassed Off in the way that people are brought together by a shared need for something. Each character has a reason to be there and to walk through the doors and become part of the choir. For all of them, they are searching for something. There is a vacancy in their lives that they want to fill.

The writer was in a choir for a while: “You had the way that choirs gathered on zoom during Covid and then gathered outside in a field post-Covid. And then they came together properly. Covid is not mentioned in the play but this does feel like a post-Covid play. Choir is a celebration of human connection.

“I'm coming up for two years at Chichester Festival Theatre. I've been there 18 months now. My real role is mainly on the literary side of things. All the new work passes over my desk and it's also about commissioning new work. I'm (artistic director) Justin (Audibert)’s filter. And I suggest the plays that we really should be doing. I'm absolutely loving it here.”