Chichester's newest music venue aiming to open seven days a week

Chichester singer-songwriter Chris Simmons is masterminding the programming at the city’s newest music venue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris is hoping to be offering music seven nights a week at Room 12, formerly The Vestry on Southgate, Chichester. Already it’s operating Thursday to Sunday.

“My record label has taken over the music programming, and we are running the artistic direction for the bookings for the venue. The plan is to make Room 12 a stopping-off place for bands from around the world and the UK. We want to bring the big bands here but it’s also about supporting the new bands that are coming through. We want to make Room 12 a place that musicians of all sorts will call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a few venues in Chichester but we are bigger. We can have 320 people in there standing. We can have full band shows for artists that want to go beyond 50-to-60 audiences. We are also looking to programme original music for people from the surrounding area as well. We’re also looking at promoting young people and giving people under 18 the chance to play. We are doing a weekly under-18 showcase every Sunday from 11am, a chance to come along and play on an original sound system. It’s really inclusive. There are young people who might not think that they’re good enough but you just want them to come along and soak up the atmosphere. It’s really important to be around the music environment, around music venues when you’re just starting.

“The plan is to be open seven nights a week. We’ve got DJ’s on Thursdays and live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the moment but we want to expand. From November we will have music on Wednesdays as well and on Sunday nights we will be having acoustic music. We’re linking up with lots of partners and trying to make Room 12 a place for everyone whatever kind of music they’re playing, a place for everyone to call home. It is called Room 12 because there are 11 hotel rooms above and this is the 12th room.”

Standing capacity is 320, and seated is around 80 theatre style: “And there is a real appetite for it. There are lots of people that I know around the world who are really interested. We want to get a real age range coming in and I want to make sure that the standard is as high as it possibly can be and that we’ve also got the variety. I want people to feel that it’s a really new and fresh venue.”