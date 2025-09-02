Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery offers Caroline Walker: Mothering

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery is offering Caroline Walker: Mothering, a major solo exhibition of the acclaimed Scottish artist, bringing together works created over the past five years, including newly commissioned paintings that explore themes of motherhood and early-years care.

The exhibition runs from November 22-April 26.

Spokeswoman Lauren Hare said: “Walker studied painting at Glasgow School of Art (2004) and the Royal College of Art, London (2009). Her large canvases, intimate panels and ink drawings, portray diverse female subjects in settings that blur the boundary between public and private life. Her works reveal the complex social, cultural and economic experiences of women living in contemporary society, highlighting the overlooked work they perform and the psychologically charged spaces they inhabit.

“Touring from The Hepworth Wakefield, the Pallant House Gallery iteration will bring Walker’s work to a new audience in the south of England and will be displayed in the Gallery’s Queen Anne townhouse, providing an intimate backdrop for an artist whose work is often concerned with the domestic.

“This iteration will further reveal the artist’s process, featuring a number of Walker’s oil studies; preparatory works in which she discerns colour and composition. Bringing lived experience into dialogue with seemingly objective documentation, Walker starts her process by shadowing her subjects and photographing distinctive moments from their daily life. Using composites of several photographs for reference, she then creates loose pencil and charcoal drawings, and oil sketches, before moving onto the canvas.

“In recent years, Walker’s art has been concerned with the subject of care-giving. The exhibition opens with the concurrent series Birth Reflections and Lisa, made in 2021.

“Following a residency at UCL Hospital’s maternity wing, Birth Reflections sees midwives, doctors, cleaners and mothers, showing the more clinical side to labour and motherhood whilst Lisa follows Walker’s sister-in-law’s journey into motherhood. In Lisa, Walker observes her subject as an expectant mother four weeks before giving birth and then up until her baby reaches three months old; she is seen feeding, holding, playing with her daughter and watching TV. Suspending moments in time, these paintings simultaneously create a sense of quietness and of anticipation, evoked by the emotionally charged environments they depict. Considered together, these series broaden the conversation around the role of women, labour, care and domesticity.

“Walker’s early work largely focused on external subjects. However Covid lockdowns ushered in a shift towards a more autobiographical approach to image making. Daphne (2021) will be a highlight of the exhibition, a painting featuring Walker’s own daughter as a toddler. Originally shown as part of the series Nearby, which explored the artist’s hyper-local neighbourhood in London, Walker noted that ‘Daphne was just one at the time, and she had totally changed my relationship to that neighbourhood… so it felt relevant to put her into that show. And once I’d done that, I’d opened this door to making my own life a subject for painting.’

“Developing these personal reflections of her own experience of mothering, the exhibition will display a rare self-portrait made after the birth of her second child, Me and Laurie, Six Weeks Old (2024).

“Following the family move to Scotland in 2022, Walker’s attention turned again to her immediate environment, reflecting on her life with two young children and the many people involved in their care. This became the focus of the ongoing series, Nurture, which depicts Little Bugs, the outdoor nursery attended by her daughter, alongside various activities supported by family members and working women. It was a staff member at Little Bugs who inadvertently coined the title of the exhibition; noting that ‘mothering’ the children attending the nursery was a significant aspect of their training. Pluralising definitions of motherhood and its intrinsic connection to socio-economic structures of labour has become increasingly central in Walker’s practice. This idea is further explored in a new series of work included in the exhibition, depicting scenes from nurseries and the daily activities and routines of the women caring for children in these settings.”