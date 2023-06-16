Chichester’s Summer Street Party returns this July

Chichester District Council’s popular Summer Street Party returns on Sunday July 9, offering a day full of family-friendly activities and entertainment, an array of local food vendors, and competitions and giveaways from city centre businesses.

Running from 10am until 4pm, the event is being held in conjunction with the Cross Market & More, a mixed street market celebrating local designers, makers and producers.

The council has been working closely with the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) to bring back the popular event, which will feature:

• Music from various local artists.

• Delicious street food and drinks from local vendors.

• In store events, competitions, and giveaways in high street businesses.

• Children’s entertainment including a live magic act, face painting, carousel, trampolines, and a reptile encounter.

• Market stalls from local small businesses owners in the area.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, said: “After the success of the Summer Street Party last year, we are excited to be bringing it back once again to showcase what Chichester has to offer.

“This council-led event is run in collaboration with the BID and will give visitors the chance to browse shops and businesses — from unique and independent stores to major brands.

“Last year’s event, which was the first time we had combined the Summer Street Party with the Cross Market & More, was a huge success. Bringing these two fantastic events together means that we can offer even more vibrant stalls and entertainment for visitors to experience, showcasing the range of talent we have in our area from entrepreneurs and dancers, to singers, artists and more. Over the past couple of years, the Cross Market & More has been a popular addition to Chichester’s proud market tradition, with people coming from far and wide to visit.

“As well as stalls and entertainment, there will also be plenty of activities for children to enjoy, including face painting, a live magic act and a carousel! We cannot wait to welcome people back to this fantastic event, where there really is something for everyone.”