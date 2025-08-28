Chichester's Top Hat: "Oh my gosh, those costumes and those wigs!"

Lindsay Atherton is loving all the freedom of her return to Chichester Festival Theatre in Top Hat (until Saturday, September 6).

The last time she was here was in South Pacific, the first show back after the pandemic lockdowns and a show which went ahead in a very different world still dominated by masks, separation and isolation.

Before that, Lindsay had loved taking to the stage in Chichester with Oklahoma!

“One of my favourite things about Oklahoma! was the dream sequence that we did, the storytelling and also the costumes. We layered up in three different costumes. We had our farmer chic on and then underneath that we had the white dresses and then underneath that we had our salon costumes, and it was just the creation and the imagery of it all that was just so incredible.”

South Pacific was incredible for other reasons: “It felt very, very special. At the first preview when the lights went down, the audience just erupted. They were so eager to enjoy live theatre again and just to be out there, and I think it felt just so wholesome the way that (director) Daniel (Evans) created the whole process, the rehearsals and so on. It felt that we were really nurturing ourselves and easing our way back in. It was very jarring to be in a rehearsal room after having been told to isolate for so long. Theatre is so immersive and you get so close to people sharing that space with them. It creates such a bond. And you were thinking ‘Am I allowed to make friends?’ now. It was so strange. We had little booths and we had visors and masks, and I can tell you dancing with a face mask on is no fun. You can't breathe! My articulation was not the best!

“So it is wonderful to be back now in the space with all the freedom that we have got now and to be able to project normally!”

And that was reflected in the way the show hit the ground running: “I stand in the wings at the start and listen to the overture and it just gives us great electrical energy that really starts you up. There's a drum roll and it just feels that it sets you up. The music is so fantastic. You can't help humming it afterwards but you just never get bored of it. It gets in your mind. And oh my gosh, those costumes and those wigs. You put them on and you just feel like another person entirely. I have got this alter ego that I become on stage!”

And it's a lovely thought that after Chichester Top, Hat is off on tour, that it will be in London over Christmas and then touring again in the UK after Christmas, going through to next April in Paris: “I just can't wait for Paris. I have been wanting to do Châtelet for a long time. I was in Paris last year with Paris National Opera, and I was thinking wouldn't it be marvellous to work in Châtelet.”