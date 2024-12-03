Chiddfest Music Festival wins St Wilfrid’s Charity Champion Award

Chiddfest Music Festival has been honoured with the coveted St Wilfrid’s Hospice Charity Champion Award, at an awards ceremony held on Friday at The View Hotel in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beating three other remarkable finalists, Chiddfest was recognised for its outstanding dedication and contributions over the years in supporting the local hospice.

The Charity Champion Awards 2024, celebrated businesses and individuals from across East Sussex who have gone above and beyond to raise vital funds for St. Wilfrid’s, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to approximately 2,300 patients and their families annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception in 2013, Chiddfest Music Festival—afamily-friendly, three-day music festival held in Nash Street nearChiddingly—has raised thousands for the charity. With 70% of thecharity’s funding relying on community and business contributions,Chiddfest’s efforts play a continued critical and supporting role.

Chiddfest Champion Award

Speaking about the recognition, Founder of Chiddfest Music FestivalMark Thomas commented: "This award is a testament to the incrediblecommunity spirit and the power of music to make a difference. We’rethrilled to contribute to the vital work of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, acharity very close to so many people’s hearts locally. We are verygrateful for the continued support of festivalgoers, artists and ourdedicated team.”

Over the years, Chiddfest has established itself as a highlight of thelocal cultural calendar, featuring a stellar lineup of performers suchas Lightning Seeds, Lemar, Five, Scouting For Girls, Blackbox, TopLoader, Hoosiers, The Real Thing, Turin Brakes, as well as many morefrom international artists through to local talent.

Sunday is the festival's tribute day. Tribute acts from over the years include Vicky Jackson as Pink, Oasish, 21st Century Abba, Elvis Legacy, Not The Rolling Stones, Ultimate Coldplay, Badness and many more. Next year’s line-up to be announced.

Chiddfest 2025 will be taking place 18 – 20 July.

For more information including news on the line-up as well as tickets ,please visit www.chiddfestchapter.co.uk.

Story by Susan King, Sussex Express senior reporter