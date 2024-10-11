Chiddingly sculpture of Picasso gets counterpart in Malaga, Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2022 a sculpture by Anthony D Padgett was unveiled in Chiddingly to mark Picasso's visits to England in 1950 and 1919. To complement this Padgett's work has been unveiled in Malaga, Spain, the place Picasso was born and spent his early childhood.

The sculpture of Pablo Picasso as a boy by UK artist, Anthony D Padgett, was unveiled this week, on the 9th October, by Francisco Salado Escano, Presidente of the Diputacion Provincial de Malaga the courtyard of the Mª Victoria Atencia (MVA) cultural centre.

This is the only sculpture of Picasso as a child and is in Malaga, the town where he was born and spent his early childhood.

Padgett said, even as a child Picasso had great artistic talent. His father was an art teacher and Picasso soon surpassed him as a realistic painter, before developing his abstract work as an adult.

artist Padgett, with Picasso as a boy aged 7, in Malaga

To quote Picasso - "The first half of life is learning to be an adult-the second half is learning to be a child."

The sculpture was created after extensive research in museums and libraries of Malaga and is a few hundred metres from the house Picasso grew up in.

The boy holds a dove as the bird occurs many times in Picasso's work. It is significant to Picasso because of his paintings of the Dove of Peace and his father's painting pigeons in Malaga.

In 1895 his youngest sister Conchita died from Diphtheria and his 1901 painting "Child With Dove" is often associated with this. He also named his daughter's name Paloma (meaning Dove).

Picasso as a boy aged 7, in Malaga

Here also is a film of making the work: www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYYb_PnbxLM

Padgett's sculpture the older Picasso is already sited in Chiddingly (the UK village where Picasso stayed in 1950).

2025 is the 75th anniversary of Picasso's second visit to the UK, to Sheffield for the World Congress of Peace, and Padgett is working with the International Brigade Memorial Trust and the Basque Children of '37 Association to site.

Planning permission has been granted and final considerations are being made with the City Council.

Padgett is an award winning sculptor. His sculptures of poets and artists, including Vincent Van Gogh, Kurt Schwitters and Wilfred Owen, are in major sites in the UK, France, Belgium and the USA.