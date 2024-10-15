Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chiddingly Village News

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY: What another class night on the Sussex Coast for the Pig Army. A thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyable traditional evening and ‘Smuggler’s Night’ in the ancient Borough of Hastings. A huge thank you to Hastings Borough Bonfire Society for inviting us down, making us feel so welcome and putting on a great show! See you all Saturday 19 October as we make our debut at Hailsham Thank you to Roz Bassford & our members for the photos. Spooktacular Halloween Quiz Sunday 27th October 2024 - The Six Bells We’re back with another quiz night - our Spooktacular Hallowe'en Quiz on Sunday 27th October at the Six Bells, 6.30pm start. £5 per person - Max. of 6 per team. Food available to order throughout the evening. •Prize Raffle •Prize for Best Dressed Terrifying Team To secure your place, please email [email protected] or contact the Six Bells on: 01825 872227

RILEYS MINATURE RAILWAY: Would you like to explore somewhere local in this colourful autumn? Riley’s Miniature Railway (TN22 5XB) They offer a ride and you can look around at Isfield Station. On that day no “big” trains are operating but you can look around, ride several little trains (details Riley's Miniature Railway Facebook page), you can look at the Grade II listed signal box and eat and drink something in the tea room. Can’t make this date? Don’t worry, we have one more normal public open day for 2024 on 27/10/24 where steam locomotive Lady Lisa will be hauling Lavender Line services, followed by the pre-booked Christmas Santa specials in December for which tickets are still available. Riley’s Miniature Railway Facebook page and more information are here: https://www.facebook.com/RileysMiniatureRailway

BURWASH BONFIRE SOCIETY HELP This year's Bonfire and Fireworks is. Saturday 26th October from 6.30 pm! We are looking for volunteers to help on the evening - it's only 3 hours!! Without this help we won't be able to put on this event!! Please call 01435 583039 or email [email protected] if you can help!! Please note this is a Burwash Bonfire Society h Bonfire Society event in conjunction with BPFA Swan Meadow providing the BBQ and Refreshments!

If you have a story or an event please contact: Melvyn Butcher at: [email protected] or Susan King, Senior Reporter: [email protected]