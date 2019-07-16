Child approached by unknown man in car outside Lewes school

Police are investigating after a child was approached by an unknown man outside a Lewes school.

Officers received reports of a child being spoken to by an unknown man outside the Priory School in Mountfield Road, Lewes, on Thursday (July 11), a spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed.

The Priory School in Lewes. Picture: Google Street View

They added: “Officers have engaged with the informant and advised the incident has been referred to the local policing team for their awareness.”

The school was approached but did not wish to comment on the incident.

